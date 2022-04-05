Ricketts Family Open to Further Investment for Chelsea Takeover Bid Following Name Change

The Ricketts family are open to more investors joining their bid to buy Chelsea, according to reports.

Tom and Laura Ricketts are heading the Ricketts part of the bid, being joined by hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin as well as the Rock Entertainment Group which is led by Dan Gilbert.

The consortium looked to have finished there as Tom made his trip to London to hold talks with various parties to set out his vision for Club should they win the takeover race.

But as per the Telegraph, the Ricketts family have now rebranded to the 'Ricketts Family Investment Group' to reflect the current team they have built.

It's also claimed they are open to more equity partners joining the group. Despite this, the Ricketts family won't have a controlling stake, but they would take on the running and operational control of Chelsea should their bid be successful.

Supporters held a protest at Stamford Bridge last weekend over fears of comments made by members of the Ricketts family, as well as their sporting record with the Chicago Cubs, the Major League Baseball team they own, in recent years.

Tom Ricketts has held talks with several groups, including the Chelsea Supporters' Trust and Paul Canoville, to allay any fears and concerns that have surfaced as a result.

They now have under a week to finalise their bid and proposal, which will include their plans for Stamford Bridge's redevelopment, ahead of the April 11 deadline set by Raine and Chelsea before a preferred bidder is selected a week later.

What are the Ricketts' eight commitments to Chelsea?

The family confirmed an eight-point pledge if they were to win the race.

1. Make no change to the club’s name, badge and crest, or Chelsea blue, without the consent of supporters.

2. Never participate in a European Super League and always protect the integrity and heritage of Chelsea F.C.

3. Commit the resources necessary across all levels of the club to continue winning trophies, including investing in the first team, experienced football leadership and the academy.

4. Put diversity and inclusion at the heart of the club and fight against any form of discrimination or inequality.

5. Create an Advisory Committee with diverse representation to ensure our decisions are informed by: a former men’s and women’s first team player, members of the CST and Chelsea Pitch Owners, and influential community leaders.

6. Explore every option to redevelop Stamford Bridge and do everything in our power to keep playing in this historic stadium.

7. Match the current commitment to Chelsea F.C. Women and increase the number of women’s matches played at Stamford Bridge.

8. Continue the vital charitable work of the Chelsea Foundation, seeking to use the power of football and sport to motivate, educate and inspire.

