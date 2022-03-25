Skip to main content
Ricketts Family Release Statement Amid Chelsea Takeover Backlash

Tom Ricketts has released a statement following backlash to the Ricketts family's bid to purchase Chelsea.

This comes after the Chelsea Supporters' Trust issued their statement following a meeting with the interested party

As quoted by Jacob Steinberg, Ricketts has stated that the Ricketts family have listened to the feedback from the fans.

imago1001243283h

The consortium are expected to be shortlisted despite the heavy fan backlash following past and recent comments made by family members in regards to race, religion and other matters. 

Supporters on social media have created the #NoToRicketts campaign, and after flying to London the Ricketts have held talks with the Supporters' Trust. 

The CST have asked the Ricketts family to address the concerns shared, and if they are unable to do so, 'the CST Board does not believe it would be in the best interests of our members and Chelsea supporters for their bid to succeed'.

imago1000558241h (1)

In a public reply, Ricketts said: “My family and I are very grateful to all the fans and supporters’ groups who took time to meet with us this week and share their passion and concerns for Chelsea Football Club. It’s clear you have nothing but the best interests of the club at heart.

“We have listened to all of your feedback – including from the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust – and are grateful that the door is still open for us to demonstrate our commitment to working with fans to protect the club’s heritage.

“It is now up to us to redouble our efforts and clearly lay out a vision for our stewardship of the club with diversity and inclusion at its heart.”

The Ricketts family are yet to be confirmed on the shortlist by Raine Group as Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton's consortiums have both been listed as preffered bidders. 

imago0152707351h
