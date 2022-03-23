The Ricketts Family Release Statement Amid Chelsea Takeover Backlash & #NoToRicketts Campaign

The Ricketts family have released a statement in response to the heavy criticism they have faced from Chelsea supporters following their bid to takeover the club.

Alongside Ken Griffin, the Ricketts have lodged their offer with Raine, the American merchant bank who are overseeing the sale, and are now awaiting a response to see if they have made the expected shortlist of four.

But a whole host of leaked emails dating back from 2009-2013 emerged in 2019 have come under the spotlight and have been the subject of extreme backlash from the Chelsea fanbase.

IMAGO / PA Images

Joe Ricketts, the father of the family who own the Chicago Cubs, was alleged to have written an email in 2012 which were anti-Muslim, writing: "Christians and Jews can have a mutual respect for each other to create a civil society," as reported by Splinter.

"As you know, Islam cannot do that. Therefore we cannot ever let Islam become a large part of our society. Muslims are naturally my (our) enemy due to their deep antagonism and bias against non-Muslims."

Joe wrote an apology on his personal website, responding: "I deeply regret and apologize for some of the exchanges I had in my emails. Sometimes I received emails that I should have condemned. Other times I’ve said things that don’t reflect my value system. I strongly believe that bigoted ideas are wrong."

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The family insist Joe isn't part of their bid for Chelsea, and are hoping to meet with the Chelsea Supporters' Trust and Chelsea Pitch Owners' to hold talks if they make the shortlist.

But their bid is in jeopardy following fan backlash which has seen the #NoToRicketts campaign trend on Tuesday. With unrest among any bid from the Ricketts over their family's previous comments, as well as the family were aware of the Twitter campaign, they offered a response of their own.

In a statement provided by the family, it read: “Our family rejects any form of hate in the strongest possible terms. Racism and Islamophobia have no place whatsoever in our society. We have developed deep and abiding partnerships with the Muslim community in Chicago, as well as with all communities of colour.

“Respect for diversity and inclusion are central to our family’s values. If we prevail in our bid for Chelsea, we commit to the Club and to the fans that we will actively promote these values.”

Some bidders have been left frustrated by Raine's lack of communication and are hoping to hear back at some point this week over whether or not their bid has been successful.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube