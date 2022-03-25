Ricketts Family Yet to Hear From Raine Group Amid Chelsea Takeover Shortlist

The Ricketts family are yet to have heard from Raine Group amid the Chelsea Football Club takeover shortlist, according to reports.

Roman Abramovich put the west London side up for sale at the beginning of March and despite him being sanctioned by the UK Government, the process is still going ahead.

Raine Group are the merchant bank overseeing the sale of the club, and are whittling down the number of bidders into a shortlist.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Matt Law, the Ricketts family are yet to have heard from Raine Group about whether they have been accepted or rejected onto the shortlist.

As a result, they are 'acting as though they are still part of the process'.

It was revealed on Thursday that they are believed to be one of the preferred bidders to takeover the club, with other parties being notified that their bids have been unsuccessful.

However the Ricketts family have received backlash from Chelsea fans in their attempts to make a bid for the club, and have released a statement addressing the concerns.

IMAGO / PA Images

“My family and I are very grateful to all the fans and supporters’ groups who took time to meet with us this week and share their passion and concerns for Chelsea Football Club. It’s clear you have nothing but the best interests of the club at heart.

“We have listened to all of your feedback – including from the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust – and are grateful that the door is still open for us to demonstrate our commitment to working with fans to protect the club’s heritage.

“It is now up to us to redouble our efforts and clearly lay out a vision for our stewardship of the club with diversity and inclusion at its heart.”

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

