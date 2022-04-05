Skip to main content
Ricketts Family's Role Revealed as Chelsea Bid With American Billionaires Changes

The Ricketts family's role has been revealed as their bid to takeover Chelsea Football Club has been reassessed and changed slightly.

Ever since sanctions were placed on Blues owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government for his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin, the west London side has been on the market accepting takeover bids.

With the shortlist of prospective owners now shortlisted down to four parties, the Ricketts family have emerged as strong contenders to take over, which has been met with some controversy.

imago1010991484h

As the Telegraph reports, the Ricketts family are currently in talks with potential new investors to boost their bid for the European champions.

The family had already added Dan Gilbert, owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and billionaire Ken Griffin to their consortium, but there remains the prospect of adding more equity investors.

It was confirmed over the weekend that the Ricketts family would not hold the controlling stake in Chelsea, should they win the bid. However, they would still take on the running and operational control of the club.

imago0154270785h
Scroll to Continue

Read More

As previously reported, by Nick Purewal, the family offered eight commitments they pledged to fulfil, should they win the bid to take over the club.

This seemed to be in an attempt to tame the backlash they had received for launching their bid, with many Blues fans opposed due to comments made by the family members in the past.

Manager Thomas Tuchel appears to be in support of the fans for criticising the prospective new owners on this issue.

"You have to face the consequences if you are responsible for these kind of quotes," said the Chelsea head coach.

imago1010844996h

"You have to face the consequences. If one of the consequences is the fans do a protest or give their opinions you have to deal with it.

"I hope it'll not disturb the team and the fans who support remember we've a team who is challenging in three competitions in a crucial moment of the season and don’t distract them in their approach to the stadium or in the stadium during the game." 

imago1011032429h
