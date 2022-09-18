'Right Now, I Feel Refreshed'  - Callum Hudson-Odoi On A Fresh Start In Germany

With game time a rarity at Chelsea, Callum-Hudson-Odoi headed out on loan in the hope of regaining some form and consistent playing opportunities.

On August 30th, he moved to Bayer Leverkusen and Hudson-Odoi spoke to The Mail on what it meant to start in his Champions League debut for his new side, where he was crucial to Leverkusen's 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

"These are the games you want to play in. Nights like this are an amazing feeling to know you're getting a start, a massive crowd, big atmosphere, against a big team like Atletico."

It's slightly sad to see how his situation at Chelsea has panned out. The 21-year old was the subject of a loan bid from Bayern Munich with a £70million option-to-buy in 2020, but Chelsea rejected the offer, with the view that the talented winger would be a staple of their attack for years to come.

Unfortunately, the Achilles tendon injury that he suffered in early 2019 was something that Hudson-Odoi was still coming to terms with recovering from and the next couple of years were tough times for him as he struggled to replicate his pre-injury form, but that bid from Bayern surely proved they still saw something in the youngster.

Callum Hudson Odoi picked up his 2019 Achilles injury against Burnley IMAGO / Sportimage

Amid flashes of brilliance that he has shown for Chelsea, the start of this season saw him not even included in the matchday squad for the opening league game against Everton, which Hudson-Odoi was expectedly disappointed about.

"It was one of those difficult moments when you look at yourself and say, 'What am I doing wrong?' Have I done anything wrong to not even be in the squad?

"I would never say anything bad about Thomas [Tuchel], he was a good guy, a good manager. but the first game of the season, it was frustrating. Any footballer that isn't in the squad would understand how frustrating it is.

Thomas Tuchel and Hudson-Odoi had a good relationship IMAGO / PA Images

"'Regular football gives you consistency and the more games you play, the more consistent you become, the more form starts to kick in.

Hudson-Odoi accepted that being on the bench was tough and questions arose when game time was lacking at Stamford Bridge but admitted that playing regularly with Leverkusen was bringing his confidence back.

"You don't want to be on the bench thinking, 'Why am I not playing?' And then it becomes weeks and weeks and the legs are rusty when you do play. The most important thing is consistent football. That's what I'm getting here and it's making me feel better.

"Right now, playing games, momentum is kicking on and you feel refreshed: new country, brand-new experience. It's definitely refreshing to know I get an opportunity to play games week in, week out, enjoying it and smiling!"

This change was definitely needed for Hudson-Odoi and this experience will be the best thing for him in the long run.

He will also be pleased to know that Chelsea refused to put a buy option in the loan deal with Leverkusen, which proves that Todd Boehly and the hierarchy at Chelsea believe there is still a player there that can flourish at Stamford Bridge when his time in Germany comes to what will hopefully be a fruitful end.

