Rival Bidders Angry at Preferential Treatment From Chelsea to Ricketts Family Following Buck's Attendance at Canoville Meeting

Rival groups in the race to purchase Chelsea are said to be angry at supposed 'preferential treatment' from the Club towards the Ricketts family.

This comes as Sir Martin Broughton's consortium, Todd Boehly's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca have all been named alongside the Ricketts family on the final shortlist.

As per the Times, rival bidders are angry as Bruce Buck attended a meeting between Tom Ricketts and Paul Canoville.

Former Blue Canoville had previously condemned the family, speaking out against them for racist remarks allegedly made by head of the family Joe Ricketts in the past.

Canoville wrote on Twitter: "So I’ve seen and heard enough. I’m backing Chelsea Supporters' Trust and saying a big fat anti racism NO to the Ricketts bid!! Please can you stop even mentioning it."

However, Canoville changed his opinion after meeting with the Ricketts family and stated that his concerns had been dealt with well by the party.

It has now been revealed by the Times that Chelsea's Bruce Buck facilitated and attended the meeting between Ricketts and Canoville, but say he did not play an active part in it.

This has led to one of the shortlisted parties fearing that the rules of the sale process have been breached.

A bid advisor for the unnamed party said: "If they want the Ricketts family to buy the club from Roman Abramovich, just tell the rest of us now and spare us what is an awful lot of hard work."

The report continues to reveal that it was stressed that no contact should be made with the Chelsea executive during the sale process.

However, the Ricketts family contacted Buck to arrange a meeting with Canoville after they caught wind of the #NoToRicketts Twitter campaign launched by Chelsea fans.

