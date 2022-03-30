Skip to main content
Rival Bids Believe Raine Want to Sell Chelsea to Ricketts Family Despite Fan Backlash

Sources close to rival bidders believe that Raine Group, the merchant bank in charge of the sale of Chelsea, want the Ricketts family to be the new owners.

This comes after the Ricketts family made it to the final shortlist of four, alogside Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consoritun and Stephen Pagliuca.

According to the Athletic, sources close to the other bids believe that Raine prefer the Ricketts family.

The reasoning for this is due to the fact that they are 'proven and well-connected', which could hand a blow to the other three parties in the final shortlist.

However, despite Raine's allegedy preference, there is a huge barrier for the Ricketts family to overcome.

They have been shortlisted despite the heavy fan backlash following past and recent comments made by family members in regards to race, religion and other matters. 

Supporters on social media have created the #NoToRicketts campaign, and after flying to London the Ricketts held talks with the Supporters' Trust, who were not fully convinced about their bid.

This led Tom Ricketts to release a statement, revealing htat they are 'grateful that the door is still open' as they plan to purchase Chelsea.

The family will have a chance to meet members of the Blues board and manager Thomas Tuchel, as will the other parties in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere it has been repoerted that the Boehly consortium are the frontrunners for Chelsea, not the Ricketts family as a deadline of April 18 has been set to present the Government with a final preferred bid.

The Blues want a takeover done as soon as possible, targetting the end of April as a suitable date to have new owners in place as the Club are currently under restricted operating terms.

