Ruben Loftus-Cheek has admitted the Chelsea dressing room is full of pride despite their disappointing Champions League exit on Tuesday night against Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel's side nearly completed the impossible in Madrid at the Bernabeu following a 3-1 first leg defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner put the Blues 3-0 ahead and with 15 minutes to go, they were in control of their own destiny and edging closer to one of the all-time great comebacks in the Champions League.

But in the 80th minute, a stunning Luka Modric outside of the foot clip to the back post found Rodrygo who coolly slotted past Edouard Mendy.

The game went to extra-time. 4-4 on aggregate. Chelsea had given everything. They had their chances but Real's efficiency in attack punished the visitors.

And Karim Benzema, the star of the first leg, scored the deciding goal of the tie to crush Chelsea's dream of sealing a comeback in Spain, heading past Mendy.

Chelsea almost did everything right, but fine margins saw their hope of retaining their Champions League crown end. Tuchel's side were left with pride, giving it everything, but in the end it was a night that ended in disappointment despite winning on the night.

Loftus-Cheek, who played a blinder in an unfamiliar wing-back role, shared the emotions of the squad inside the Bernabeu dressing room as they headed back for London for an FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

What Ruben Loftus-Cheek said

Speaking the official Chelsea website after their European exit, Loftus-Cheek offered an insight into how the team were feeling.

He said: "We had full belief that we could pull the tie back and I think that showed in our performance, because we were excellent for the most part

"To bring the game back and have it in our hands only for it to be taken away from us is very disappointing. We are proud of our performance but the overriding feeling in the dressing room is definitely one of disappointment because of the start we had.

"Fair play to Real Madrid, they took their chances and when you have a striker like Benzema it’s tough because if he gets a chance then he takes it. We were playing against a top team who can punish you and that’s what happened in extra-time."

