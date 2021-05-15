Road to Final: How Chelsea Reached the 2020/21 FA Cup Final

Chelsea make their 25th trip to Wembley (when classed as a neutral venue) on Saturday when they face Leicester City in the FA Cup final.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to Wembley with an eye on clinching their first trophy together under the German since he took charge only back in January.

Chelsea have lifted the FA Cup eight times in their history and will be looking to make it nine on Saturday evening.

Here's how Chelsea reached the 2020/21 FA Cup final:

Third Round: Chelsea 4-0 Morecambe

Chelsea's 2020/21 FA Cup campaign started with a bang. A comfortable victory against League Two opposition.

Mason Mount and Timo Werner put the Blues in the driving seat in the first half at Stamford Bridge. Callum Hudson-Odoi added a third in the 49th minute, and Kai Havertz finished off the win with a goal five minutes from time to seal a 4-0 win.

Fourth Round: Chelsea 3-1 Luton Town

The win over Luton proved to be Frank Lampard's final game in charge of the club, ending an 18-month tenure.

In Lampard's time at the club, he promoted youth and it was a fitting end to his spell in charge. Mason Mount captained Chelsea for the first time, and Tammy Abraham's hat-trick ensured the Blues ended Lampard's reign on a winning note.

Fifth Round: Barnsley 0-1 Chelsea

Tuchel's first taste of FA Cup action. It was a scrappy affair at Oakwell and not one of Chelsea's finer displays. It was a difficult night for the Blues in Yorkshire but they got the job done.

Tammy Abraham's goal was the difference after Reece James slid the box across the box for the Englishman to tap in from close range. That was enough for Tuchel's side to progress into the quarters.

Quarter-Finals: Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United

Chelsea saw off their first Premier League opponents of their journey to the final. An own goal from Oliver Norwood from Ben Chilwell's low cross was finished off by Hakim Ziyech in stoppage time to earn a 2-0 win for Tuchel's side.

Semi-Finals: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City

Chelsea booked their spot in the final after beating Premier League champions Manchester City in the last-four at Wembley last month.

A thoroughly deserved win for the Blues was sealed after Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech combined, which saw the Moroccan tap in from close range.

Final: Chelsea ?-? Leicester City

It was defeat for Chelsea last time out in the final against Arsenal, but they will be eager to put last year's final behind them to go all the way to lift their first piece of silverware under Thomas Tuchel.

They go in as favourites, but form and who's better on paper goes out of the window.

It's time for Chelsea to step up and complete the job they started all the way back in January/

