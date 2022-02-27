Road to Wembley: How Chelsea Reached the Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea have the chance to win their third trophy of the 2021/22 season on Sunday afternoon at Wembley, where they will face Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup.

Thomas Tuchel's side have already won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, and Sunday is a chance for the Blues to win their first domestic trophy since Tuchel took charge.

Cup competitions have been Chelsea's forte which began with final appearances in the FA Cup and Champions League last season, the latter which ended in victory.

IMAGO / Colorsport

They have carried that form through to this season and they booked themselves a final spot at Wembley for the February 27 final after winning all five of their games from the third round and onwards.

Here's how Chelsea set up a final clash against Liverpool:

3rd round: Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa (4-3 pens)

The 2021/22 Carabao Cup campaign started off, and has continued, with Premier League opposition. Aston Villa were the first to face Chelsea in this season's competition.

Then under the management of Dean Smith, Chelsea opened the scoring nine minutes into the second half when headed the hosts in front.

Despite Chelsea's dominance with the ball, 69% possession overall, Cameron Archer silenced the Blues with a leveller ten minutes later to take the game to penalties.

Kepa was the hero once again for the Blues, as he has done from spot kicks on several occasions, to ensure they progressed into the fourth round.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

4th round: Chelsea 1-1 Southampton (4-3 pens)

Southampton was the reward for Chelsea edging past Aston Villa, but just like the third round, they were taken all the way following another 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

Che Adams cancelled out Kai Havertz's opener but Reece James converted the winning penalty to continue the Blues' run in the competition.

IMAGO / PA Images

Quarter-finals: Brentford 0-2 Chelsea

December was a tricky period for the Champions of Europe. Injuries and Covid-19 issues caused problems for Tuchel but the Blues had no issues getting past their London counterparts.

A short trip across west London saw them have to remain patient against the Bees as they broke the deadlock with ten minutes to go, courtesy of Pontus Jansson turning in Reece James' cross into the back of his own net.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Jorginho sealed the quarter-final win to move Chelsea into the semi-finals with a penalty after Christian Pulisic was fouled.

Semi-final 1st leg: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Tuchel's side struck first and put themselves in a commanding position heading into the second leg. Kai Havertz put Chelsea into the lead, before Ben Davies put into his own net in a comical night of defending for Spurs.

IMAGO / PA Images

Semi-final 2nd leg: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea

Chelsea sealed their spot at Wembley with a 1-0 win in north London in the second leg to claim a 3-0 aggregate win over Antonio Conte's side.

Antonio Rudiger's header in the 18th minute was enough to put Chelsea in another cup final.

IMAGO / PA Images

