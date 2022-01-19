Robert Lewandowski Reveals Why He Voted for Chelsea's Jorginho as The Best Men's Player of 2021

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has revealed why he opted to vote for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho as the best men's player of 2021.

The Poland international won the award this week, after placing second in the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2021 competition a couple of months prior.

As per FIFA.com, the award is given to the most outstanding player in men's football as voted for by the following people:

"The Best FIFA Men's Player is given to the most outstanding player in men's football as voted for by an international jury comprising the current coaches of all men's national teams (one per team), current captains of all men's national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com."

As quoted by the iMiaSanMia FC Bayern and Germany Twitter account, Lewandowski provided his reasons for voting for Chelsea's star midfielder.

"I always look at the attacking players, but what Jorginho has won also means a lot.

"You have to stay neutral. Jorginho also scored important goals and showed a great style of play."

In 2021, the Italy international won Euro 2020 with his nation as well as the Champions League with his club, following a season that saw him as Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League with seven goals.

Moving forward, Jorginho will have his eyes on lifting as many trophies with his club as possible in 2022, as the World Cup in Qatar looms later on this year.

