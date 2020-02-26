Absolute Chelsea
Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski to miss Champions League second-leg against Chelsea

Matt Debono

Bayern Munich will be without forward Robert Lewandowski for the next four weeks after sustaining a knee injury in the win against Chelsea. 

The 31-year-old scored his 39th goal of the season in Bayern's 3-0 win in west London in the first-leg of the last-16 Champions League tie. 

But Bayern have been handed an injury blow as Lewandowski has been ruled out for four weeks after suffering a knee injury. 

The Bundesliga side confirmed the bad news on Wednesday following the win, and Lewandowski is set to miss the return leg next month. 

"Robert Lewandowski fractured the tibia where it meets the left knee joint during yesterday's 3-0 victory at Chelsea," the statement read. 

They confirmed the 31-year-old is expected to miss the next six games which includes Chelsea on March 10th. 

"After 10 days of immobilisation in a cast, he will start rehab. The striker will be out for around four weeks."

WATCH: Mateo Kovacic was the only player to show he could player for Bayern, said Frank Lampard.

Hans Flick will breathe a sigh of relief that their talisman is not needed for the second-leg having all but wrapped up the last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have selection problems themselves with Jorginho and Marcos Alonso set to miss out for the trip to Munich next month following suspensions in the first-leg. 

Lewandowski played a part in all three goals at Stamford Bridge, scoring once and assisting twice, and having scored 39 goals this season in all competition he will be a huge miss for Bayern Munich. 

