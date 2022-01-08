'We’ll Win the Final With His Penalty' - Roberto Mancini Dreamt of Jorginho Winning Italy the World Cup

Skip to main content
Roberto Mancini Dreamt of Chelsea's Jorginho Winning the World Cup for Italy

Italy boss Roberto Mancini has said he dreamt of Chelsea's Jorginho winning the World Cup for their country. 

The former Manchester City manager led Italy to Euro 2020 success in the summer as they beat England on penalties in the final at Wembley stadium. 

Despite the Blues midfielder missing three consecutive penalties for his country, Mancini still believes in the 30-year-old after his recent admission. 

imago1008054416h

Speaking to Italian magazine Sportweek, via Football Italia, the Azzurri manager revealed the dream he recently had, which saw his country win the World Cup thanks to Jorginho's efforts.

"I dreamt that we’d win it in a Final against Brazil thanks to a penalty of Jorginho.

Read More

“I saw he scored two penalties against Aston Villa and six in a row after the match against Switzerland, but I am not angry. He brought us to the Final against England. Perhaps, we’ll win the Final with his penalty. Who knows….”

The Chelsea star scored the winning penalty against Spain in the semi-final of the Euros and despite missing in the shootout in the final against England, he went on to lift the trophy at Wembley Stadium.

imago1008040139h

Jorginho joined the Blues back in 2018 from Serie A side Napoli, and has since made 167 appearances in all competitions.

He is currently Chelsea's top scorer for the season so far, with nine goals to his name.

The Italian international ranked third in 2020's Ballon d'Or shortlist behind Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, and was named as the UEFA Men's Player of the Year for last season.

