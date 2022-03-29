Roberto Mancini Reveals Close Relationship Between Italy National Team & Chelsea Following Jorginho Return

Italy boss Roberto Mancini has revealed the close relationship that the national side hold with Chelsea after Jorginho was allowed to return from the break to rejoin the Blues at Cobham early.

The Italians were knocked out of World Cup qualification, losing 1-0 to North Macedonia and will not travel to Qatar at the end of the year for the international tournament.

This led to Jorginho being sent early from international duty, a gesture to benefit Chelsea as they prepare to face Brentford on Saturday.

Speaking to the press, via cfcnewspage on Instagram, Mancini revealed the close relationship with Chelsea.

He stated: "We sent Jorginho back to Cheslea as we have a good relationship with them, he wasn't playing FA Cup to help us and so now it was correct to send Jorginho back."

It appears that Jorginho didn't feature in Chelsea's FA Cup quarter-final against Championship side Middlesbrough due to an agreement with Italy, so that he would be fit and ready to start against North Macedonia.

Unfortunately for the Italians, the qualifier ended in defeat and sees North Macedonia face Portugal in the qualifying final for a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Jorginho recently admitted that his penalty misses against Switzerland, in a must-win game for his country, will 'haunt' him for the rest of his life, meaning that Thomas Tuchel's men may have to help cheer their vice-captain up, who is disappointed at their exit.

He said: "It hurts when I think about (the missed penalties), because I do still think about it, and it will haunt me for the rest of my life."

The Italian will be hoping that he can put the misses behind him as Chelsea are still in the hunt for the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League this season.

