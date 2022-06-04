Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has commented on Romelu Lukaku's potential departure from Chelsea back to Inter Milan in the summer.

The striker is currently on international duty with his country for their upcoming Nations League fixtures, with the Red Devils losing 4-1 to the Netherlands on Friday night.

Lukaku came off injured in the match however, with Belgium now sitting bottom of their respective group in the competition.

When speaking to the media ahead of the match against the Netherlands, via SempreInter, Martinez spoke on the situation regarding the 29-year-old and the potential move back to Inter.

"We have not spoken about his future, but what is certain is that he really wanted to come back and play for the national team.

"I haven’t spoken to Romelu about his future, but he will handle the situation well because it is not the first time it has happened to him in his career.

"Inter? Regarding a possible return to Italy, I don’t have enough information to comment on the subject."

It is believed that he wants to quit the club after a disappointing season in front of goal in his second stint at the Blues, having just scored 15 goals in all competitions.

Reports on Friday have also revealed that Lukaku has told Inter that he will convince his current club Chelsea to let him leave west London on loan this summer.

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for the striker, but it would depend on whether or not they sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

