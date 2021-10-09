Roberto Martinez Provides Update on Romelu Lukaku Injury as Striker Returns to Chelsea Early

Belgium's national team coach Roberto Martinez has provided an update on first team striker Romelu Lukaku's injury status, according to reports.

The Chelsea striker featured in Belgium's Nations League semi-final clash with France on Thursday evening.

After scoring a screamer to put his nation 2-0 up, Lukaku scored in the dying moments of the game, but the goal was called offside, and France went on to win the tie 3-2.

SIPA USA

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Belgium first team coach Roberto Martinez detailed what state Lukaku was in, but didn't give a time frame on how long he would take to recover.

"Romelu Lukaku is suffering from muscle fatigue, same as Eden Hazard. They're not in best conditions to play.

"They're leaving the national team camp due to these problems - I don't know how long it will take." he said.

Belgium are due to play Italy in the third place play-off of the Nations League on Sunday afternoon, and they will have to do so without main men Lukaku and Hazard.

SIPA USA

Lukaku, who re-joined Chelsea in August 2021, is Belgium's all-time top scorer with a total of 68 goals in a total of 101 games, including one on Thursday night against France.

Since joining Chelsea, the Belgian striker instantly received a positive welcome from Blues fans.

Scoring four goals in his first four games, the 28-year-old is one of the most prolific strikers in the world right now.

Thanks to his contributions for club and country, he has earned himself a place on the 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

