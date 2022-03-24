Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is now allowed to inject around £30 million into the club, despite the sanctions currently imposed on him by the UK Government.

The Blues were put up for sale by Abramovich at the beginning of March, just a week before he was sanctioned.

However, he is now able to make a financial contribution to the club as the takeover process continues.

The Government amended the licence set on the Blues at the beginning of the sanctions, and their current owner is now allowed to inject money into the club to keep them going for the rest of the season.

In the now amended license it says: 'Under this licence, subject to the conditions below, the Parent may pay the Club up to £30,000,000.00 in respect of cashflow or liquidity issues faced by the Club.'

As part of the sanctions from the UK Government, Abramovich has had his assets frozen, therefore affecting the running of the club.

Another change will now see Chelsea able to sell tickets for Champions League and FA Cup games but not Premier League games at home, despite away fans being able to do so.

Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of Chelsea, are set to announce a shortlist of bidders who will go through to the next stage of the process.

Some parties have been revealed to be unsuccessful, with the Saudi Media Group being informed that they are not on said list, as well as New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.

