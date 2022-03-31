Skip to main content
Roman Abramovich Asked 'Are we Dying?' After Suffering Suspected Poisoning

Current Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich reportedly asked a scientist "Are we dying?" after suffering a suspected poisoning earlier in the month. 

He put the Blues up for sale at the beginning of March, with the process of a takeover currently progressing amid interest from various parties. 

Abramovich is also said to have played a role in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in recent weeks. 

imago1010482573h (3)

According to The New York Times, Abramovich is believed to have asked a scientist "Are we dying?" after he suffered a suspected poisoning.

Experts who examined those with symptoms say that the dose wasn't enough to cause 'life-threatening damage', with the intention likely to be to scare them rather than cause them permanent damage.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was reported earlier in the week that he was showing symptoms of poisoning after he attended a meeting in Kyiv earlier in March.

He and at least two other members from a Ukrainian team were showing signs of a poisoning, which included peeling skin on their hands and faces, constant and painful tearing and red eyes.

imago1010479508h (4)

One person close to Abramovich said that it isn't clear who targeted them in the attack, with western experts unable to work out if it was a chemical or biological agent or an electromagnetic-radiation attack.

It was reported on Tuesday that he was spotted at peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey.

He is also believed to have played the role of a mediator after meetings with a member of the Ukrainian parliament, as well as Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.

imago0038007694h
