November 29, 2021
Roman Abramovich Attends First Chelsea Clash in Three Years Against Manchester United

Author:

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was at Chelsea's weekend Premier League clash against Manchester United, finishing his spell away from Stamford Bridge at over three years.

His absence from the United Kingdom comes due to complications in his visa that began in 2018.

Abramovich has since obtained Israeli citizenship, meaning he now has visa-free entry rights to the United Kingdom.

imago1002915219h

As reported by the Telegraph, the Russian-Israeli businessman was at his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Given Chelsea's recent form, their 1-1 draw with United was likely an underwhelming fixture for Abramovich's return to Stamford Bridge.

His presence at the stadium was not picked up by the cameras, meaning it came as a surprise to many that he was there.

The Chelsea owner was in town earlier that week to host Isaac Herzog, the president of Israel, for a campaign against anti-Semitism held in the English capital.

imago0028502233h

He was then expected to attend his side's Champions League clash with Juventus on Wednesday evening, but he had to travel back to Moscow.

Their 4-0 win would probably have been a more enjoyable fixture to grace his return to the west London stadium than the United draw.

He then returned to the United Kingdom a few days later and appeared at the game, to the surprise of many.

It is, as of yet, unclear as to whether Abramovich met Blues manager Thomas Tuchel during his visit, as he was reportedly determined to keep a low profile.

