Roman Abramovich 'breaks silence' after Chelsea withdraw from European Super League plans

A spokesperson for Roman Abramovich has spoken on behalf of the Chelsea owner following their withdrawal from the European Super League.

Chelsea were the first team to show their intent of withdrawing from the new Super League, 48 hours after becoming one of the last teams to confirm their participation in the competition.

It was a club decision which backfired - that was the story among every club. It was heavily protested by all supporters. It saw Chelsea fans protest outside Stamford Bridge to make their voices heard.

Ben Cawthra/Sipa USA

Shortly after, during the protests, reports emerged of the Blues preparing the documentation to withdraw. It was confirmed in the early hours of Wednesday morning when they released a statement confirming their U-turn.

"Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has begun the formal procedures for withdrawal from the group developing plans for a European Super League," read a statement.

"Having joined the group late last week, we've now had time to consider the matter fully and have decided that our continued participation in these plans would not be in the best interests of the Club, our supporters or the wider football community."

Petr Cech confronting protesting fans outside Stamford Bridge. Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Sipa USA

Bruce Buck, the Chelsea chairman, is believed to have been leading the ESL plans from the Blues' point of view, which has seen the Supporters' Trust call for him to resign. However there are no plans for any resignations following the backlash.

However, owner Abramovich has spoken on the decision to reverse their initial decision which has reportedly left him 'livid' after he was blindsided.

As reported by the Telegraph, a spokesperson for Abramovich said: “Having spoken extensively to fans and stakeholders, we have always worked with the community and we're not going to do anything that goes against them. We listened and we heard.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube