Roman Abramovich: Chelsea's success speaks for itself, looking to build for the future

Roman Abramovich feels 'extremely fortunate' to have been a part of Chelsea's incredible success since he became the club's owner.

After becoming owner of Chelsea in 2003, the success the club has had has seen them lift major trophy after major trophy, including the coveted Champions League title back in 2012.

Money has been thrown at Chelsea by Abramovich, but he has offered the club more than just cash. He has brought stability and a desire of winning on a daily basis, whilst caring about every single person connected with the club - from all of the teams, to each individual worker, to supporter, to former players - he cares.

Abramovich has seen managers come and go in west London, but his ruthless decision making has always come with the best of intentions and have, mostly, always proved to be right however controversial some of those decisions have been.

In an exclusive interview with Forbes, the Blues owner revealed his ambitions of earning success remains the same as they were 17 or so years ago as he looks to build Chelsea for the future.

He said: "The ambitions are as true now as they were when I first became owner and I hope that can be seen through the work we have been doing on and off the pitch over the last 17 years.

"I think the trophies speak for themselves and show what we as a club have been able to achieve over these years and it’s my goal for us to keep winning trophies going forward and build for the future.

"Chelsea has a very rich history, and I feel extremely fortunate to a play a part in that. The club was here before me, and will be here after me, but my job is to ensure we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future. That’s why the success of our academy at Cobham [the club's 140-acre training facility] is so important to me."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Abramovich will continue to hire and fire coaches, he will continue to splash the cash of star-studded signings, he will continue to back the Women's and Academy teams. He will continue to be the heart and sole of the club.

The legacy he has created at Chelsea is nothing short of incredible. When it looks like Chelsea are down and out, they always rise and prove the doubters wrong, just like they did back in 2012 in Munich.

In Abramovich's words, Chelsea are extremely fortunate to have the Russian as their owner.

