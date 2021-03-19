Roman Abramovich defends Chelsea's policy of hiring and firing managers in search of success

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is comfortable with his hiring-and-firing strategy which has seen 15 managers manage the club in less than 18 years.

Abramovich and Chelsea have had a substantial turnover in managers since his arrival in 2003 which has seen Jose Mourinho come-and-go twice, Carlo Ancelotti sacked, Roberto Di Matteo dismissed after the Champions League triumph, and most recently club legend Frank Lampard as he was replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

But the approach, whether agreed or disagreed with, has brought Chelsea success. Ultimately, it has worked. Trophy after trophy, Abramovich's ruthlessness has been justified and nobody can argue with it.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He spoke to Forbes about the 'pragmatic' approach he takes when it comes to managers to sustain the long-term ambition of success in west London.

"I think we are pragmatic in our choices. And we are comfortable making the right changes at the right time to ensure we can achieve our long-term ambitions. I hope it also says something about the clarity of the long-term ambition of the club. Those who join understand the objectives both on the pitch, as well as the wider positive role the club plays in the community.”

On the culture at the club, he added: "[It's] definitely focused on performance, it is at the same time supportive, inclusive and diverse. Both elements are critical to our success and one does not work without the other."

Tuchel is currently on an 18-month deal and under pressure to deliver results, and he has hit the ground running. But Abramovich won't give him lots of time if he is seen falling backwards. The exits of Mourinho, Ancelotti and Lampard prove just that.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube