Roman Abramovich Demands Additional £500M in Chelsea Sale Ahead of Takeover

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has demanded an additional £500 million from the bidders who wish to purchase the club from him, according to reports.

Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca are the final three bidders, with one set to become the new owners.

As per Sky News, the final three suitors for Chelsea have been demanded to add an extra £500 million to their bids to buy the club just days before Raine Group name their preferred bidder.

The report states that the final three consortiums where informed of the demand within the last 48 hours as Abramovich wants additional sum to be guaranteed by his successors to augment what would be one of the biggest charitable donations in British history.

A source close to one of the bidders said that their consortium had been informed of the request earlier this week and 'was minded to agree to it', not halting the bidding process as Chelsea hope for a quick solution to the takeover.

Furthermore, the source understood the demand for the additional sum had come directly from Mr Abramovich's associates.

An insider has said that they understood the owner was insisting that £1 billion would be handed to charitable causes straight after the sale completed. This would effectively guaranteeing a minimum headline price for the club of £2.5 billion.

Another source said that all three bidders remained in the auction process and were minded to agree to Mr Abramovich's request.

It remains to be seen as to who the preferred bidder will be, with the next owner of Chelsea becoming clear next month at the latest.

