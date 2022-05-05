Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has denied all claims suggesting he has made a U-turn in asking for his £1.6 billion loan to be repaid when the club is sold.

Abramovich is set to depart Stamford Bridge after 19 years when the takeover of the club is completed after he listed the Blues for sale on March 2 following the UK Government's sanctioning of him as a result of his links to the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In his initial statement, the Russian-born confirmed he would not ask for his loan to the club to be paid back, as the process to find a new owner began.

That is now in the hands of the Todd Boehly-led consortium who were named as the preferred bidder for the takeover of Chelsea.

But it was reported this week by the Times that there were fears Abramovich would indeed ask for the loan to be repaid, which would then complicate a sale of Chelsea due to the Government's involvement.

Now the outgoing Chelsea owner has clarified all reports and rubbished them, as well as denying he increased the sale price at the last minute.

What has been said?

In a statement released by a spokesperson for Abramovich, via the official Chelsea website, it read: "Following speculation in media in relation to the sale of Chelsea FC, we would like to clarify the following points...

"Firstly, Mr Abramovich’s intentions in relation to gifting the proceeds from the Chelsea sale to charity have not changed.

"Since the initial announcement, Mr Abramovich’s team has identified senior representatives from UN bodies and large global charitable organizations who have been tasked with forming a Foundation and setting out a plan for its activities. The lead independent expert has had conversations with Government representatives presenting the structure and initial plans.

"Mr Abramovich has not been involved in this work and it has been managed independently by experts with years of experience working in humanitarian organizations.

"Secondly, Mr Abramovich has not asked for any loan to be repaid to him – such suggestions are entirely false – as are suggestions that Mr Abramovich increased the price of the Club last minute. As part of Mr Abramovich’s objective to find a good custodian for Chelsea FC, he has however encouraged each bidder throughout this process to commit investing in the Club – including in the Academy, Women’s team, necessary redevelopment of the stadium as well as maintaining the work of Chelsea Foundation.

"Following sanctions and other restrictions imposed on Mr Abramovich by the UK since announcing that the Club would be sold, the loan has also become subject to EU sanctions, requiring additional approvals. That means that the funds will be frozen and subject to a legal procedure governed by authorities. These funds are still earmarked for the Foundation. The Government are aware of these restrictions as well as the legal implications.

"To be clear, Mr Abramovich has no access or control of these funds and will not have any access or control of these funds following the sale. Despite the changing circumstances since his initial announcement – he remains committed to finding a good custodian for Chelsea FC and making sure the proceeds go to good causes."

