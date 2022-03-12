Skip to main content
Roman Abramovich Disqualified by Premier League From Being Director of Chelsea Following Government Sanctions

Roman Abramovich has been disqualified by the Premier League from being a director of Chelsea Football Club, it has been confirmed.

The Premier League announced the development in a statement released on Saturday afternoon as a result of sanctions being imposed on the 55-year-old by the UK Government on Thursday.

It read: "Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a Director of Chelsea Football Club.

"The Board's decision does not impact on the club's ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence by the Government which expires on 31 May 2022."

More to follow...

