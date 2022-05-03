Skip to main content

Roman Abramovich Expects £1.5BN Chelsea Loan to Be Frozen Upon Sale

Roman Abramovich is understood to expect his £1.5 billion loan to Chelsea to be frozen on the club's sale as the Government sanctions prevent him writing off the debt. 

This comes after it was reported that Chelsea have told the Government that they want to restructure the way the club is being sold to repay the debts.

However, as per Nick Purewal, Abramovich expects the fee to be frozen when the sale is carried out.

It was previously reported that a deal was set to be made between Abramovich and the DCMS in order for the £1.5 billion in debt at Chelsea to be written off and put into equity.

The Chelsea owner was sanctioned by the UK Government and European Union and this left Chelsea’s parent company Fordstam Limited frozen, with the Blues operating under a special Government licence.

Abramovich now expects the loan to the club to be frozen when the sale is completed.

The latest updates stated that the Government are increasingly concerned about whether a deal for Chelsea will be done in time to safeguard their future.

Abramovich's latest demand could see the sale delayed even further, with the current Government licence issued to Chelsea to allow them to operate under Abramovich's ownership expires on May 31, with a sale needing to take place before then.

It has been reported that it was likely that two separate licences would ultimately be issued by the Government ahead of the takeover.

The speed of the transaction is key as Chelsea attempt to rush through a takeover as Todd Boehly's group look to be the new owners.

