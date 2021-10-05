Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Flies to London to Visit Family, Could Make Blues Visit

Roman Abramovich has flown to the UK to visit his family on a rare trip to London for the Chelsea owner.

The 54-year-old hasn't been seen in London since 2018 after having issues with his entrepreneurial visa, but has now visited the UK to visit relatives.

As per Nick Purewal of PA, Abramovich's spokesperson has confirmed the Russian-Israeli's trip to the English capital, which has seen him enter the UK on an Israeli citizen which means he does not need a visa to enter the country.

Abramovich could make a visit to Chelsea during his stay in the UK, however that remains unconfirmed, as does the duration of his trip.

The Chelsea owner splashed the cash this summer to support manager Thomas Tuchel in the transfer market, spending £97.5 million to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club.

Abramovich was in attendance to watch his side beat Manchester City in the Champions League final in Porto back in May, the club's second European cup.

Abramovich's commitment to the club can't be questioned. The backing of his managers in the market, despite the hiring and firing method of his dealing with managers. As well as his off the field initiatives including the funding of the Say No To Anti-Semitism and the No To Hate campaigns.

It should also be noted that Abramovich's spokesperson declined to confirm if the Blues owner would visit Holocaust Gallery and the Imperial War Museum, something the Russian-Israeli has heavily donated to.

