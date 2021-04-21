Roman Abramovich 'livid' with Chelsea after being 'misinformed' over initial decision to join European Super League

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly furious after being misinformed over the decision to join the European Super League.

It was confirmed on Tuesday evening that Chelsea had decided to make a U-turn over their plans to join the Super League, which was backed up with a club statement in the early hours of Wednesday morning to confirm their withdrawal.

Fans gathered outside Stamford Bridge to protest the club's decision to join the Super League ahead of their Premier League match against Brighton. That proved to be the beginning of the end of the breakaway league as Chelsea pulled out shortly after. Although according to reports, the club deny fan involvement was the deciding factor in pulling out.

Petr Cech confronted protesting fans outside Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night. Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Sipa USA

However, the Sun is reporting that Abramovich is 'livid' with Chelsea after being 'misinformed' about the likely reaction to joining the Super League. He is said to have bee 'blindsided' by the strength of the backlash to the initial announcement.

Chairman Bruce Buck led the decision to join the new competition, but it was Abramovich's anger which begun the domino effect as all the English clubs confirmed their withdrawals.

This has been confirmed by multiple sources including the Telegraph stating Abramovich was the man who made the call to order the board to withdraw from the Super League.

Calls have been made for members of the Chelsea board to resign by the Supporters' Trust but no resignations are expected from the club at this stage.

