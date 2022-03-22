Roman Abramovich has made a demand for the future of Chelsea Football Club amid the pending takeover decision from Raine Group.

The current owner of the Blues put the club up for sale at the beginning of the month before he was sanctioned by the UK Government.

Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of the club, set a deadline of last Friday 18 March for all interested parties to submit their official bids for the club.

According to The Athletic, Abramovich has a say in the process of the sale of the World and European Champions, despite the sanctions imposed on him.

It is believed that Raine Group have been told to pick the best bid rather than the biggest, with Abramovich also wanting to ensure that Chelsea's new owners have 'a proven track record, a vision for the club and easy access to funds.'

The merchant bank are said to be keen for the process to be completed by the end of the month, with the club also looking for a swift takeover as they compete on various fronts on the pitch until the end of the season.

Less than ten 'serious' bids were received by them as the race for the takeover of Chelsea continues.

A shortlist of four parties who appear to be the best fit for the club is expected to be made by Raine Group, with one winner eventually being chosen.

However other reports have suggested that the club have 'effectively chosen' their preferred bidders themselves, with those parties set to progress to the next stage of the process.

