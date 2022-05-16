Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is not concerned about the sale falling through despite the reports that the UK Government could stop any sale.

The sale has been thrown into doubt due to the lack of assurances from Abramovich.

However, reports since have seen the Department of Culture, Media and Sport deny a notion of alarm regarding the sale.

A spokesperson for Abramovich has now stated that he is not concerned about a deal with Todd Boehly falling through.

The American-Swiss consortium has agreed a deal to take over from Abramovich and is awaiting clearance from the Premier League and Government ahead of the move.

Speaking to Nick Purewal, a spokesman for Abramovich said: "We are not concerned about the situation, and are still confident in the sale. There has never been any intention for Roman Abramovich to benefit from these funds."

The Russian has also made a move to set up a foundation, which will benefit from the sale proceeds of Chelsea.

Mike Penrose, former chief executive at UNICEF and Soccer Aid was appointed to establish the foundation to see victims of the war in Ukraine benefit from the funds.

Blues fans will be hopeful that Penrose's role could see the sale of Chelsea speed through as he begins to set up the foundation to help the people of Ukraine, outlining a clear plan to donate the proceeds of the sale to Ukraine.



Boehly is hoping to be in charge of Chelsea by the end of the month, when the operating licence at Stamford Bridge is set to expire.

