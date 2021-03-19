Roman Abramovich opens up on building a community at Chelsea

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has revealed he wanted to create a community culture at the club since the first day he arrived at Stamford Bridge.

After purchasing the club in 2003, Chelsea's success under Abramovich has been astonishing. Premier League after Premier League title; FA Cup after FA Cup; League Cup after League Cup; not forgetting the spectacular night in Munich back in 2012 to lift the Champions League trophy against all odds, the club's first.

That's just the men's team. The success the Women's and Academy teams have had has ran parallel with the mens first-team. Chelsea have been dominant across the English game and across Europe on all fronts.

Credit has to be given to Abramovich. He has been the one to oversee the success - investment after investment in every single department of the club. A sign of a man who cares about his football club. To him it's more than just money. It's a community. It's individuals. It's the way of life.

Speaking exclusively to Forbes, he said: "Football is not just a business opportunity. Football is a community sport. Chelsea is a community. We need to embrace all of that community in the work that we do, the investments that we do, and the work that we focus on.

“Chelsea is not just the men's first team. Chelsea is a community. It's the women's team, it's the youth teams, it's the academy, it's support to former players of the club. It's something that we started to do since day one. The reason is that we approached Chelsea as a community. And people within the community—there are children, there are women, there are men, there are former players, there are current players, there are future players—all of them need to be welcomed and part of how we conduct the business."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He added on the Women's team: "[It is] a critical part of Chelsea and shapes who we are as a club. I see no reason why clubs wouldn’t want to support women’s football and provide the best possible opportunity for them to succeed. For me, this is both about the principle, but, also, women’s football has huge potential. If women’s football received the same level as support as men’s football, the sport would obviously be equally successful on the business side.”

"And I think investment pays off. I think their success demonstrates what can be achieved when you dedicate resources and the right leadership. [Manager] Emma Hayes has been remarkable in her work with the team."

