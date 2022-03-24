Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Roman Abramovich Played Role in Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

Current Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is said to have played a role in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. 

The Blues were put up for sale by him at the beginning of March, just a week before he was sanctioned by the UK Government. 

The process of the takeover is still taking place, with a number of interested parties who have submitted bids waiting to hear if they are on the shortlist made by Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale.

imago1010482573h (2)

According to the Independent, the Kremlin have revealed that Abramovich 'played an early role in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine'.

Dmitry Peskov, who is a spokesperson for the Kremlin, said: "He did take part at the initial stage. Now the negotiations are between the two teams, the Russians and Ukrainians."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The news comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the US President Joe Biden to not sanction Abramovich in order to facilitate peace talks.

Despite the sanctions imposed on him the west London side is still up for sale, ending the owner's 19 year tenure at the club.

imago1010656856h

It is believed that bidders have become frustrated with the lack of communication from Raine Group in recent days due to their delay in announcing who is on the shortlist for the next stage of the takeover process.

However, this is said to be due to the complexity of the bids and the amount of information received by the bank.

They have been looking for 'binding commitments' on future spending at the club from bidders should they be successful.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010798342h
Transfer News

Report: AS Roma Could Sell Tammy Abraham Before Chelsea's £67M Buy-Back Clause Activates

By Nick Emms19 minutes ago
imago1010364817h
News

Chelsea's Reece James & Kai Havertz Nominated for March Premier League Goal of the Month

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010294460h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Nominated for March Premier League Manager of the Month Award

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1007474535h
News

Chelsea Duo Trevoh Chalobah & Kai Havertz Nominated for March Premier League Player of the Month Award

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010482573h (2)
News

Stephen Duval's Empowerment IP Submit £3.1BN Bid for Chelsea & Have Links to Conor McGregor

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010608629h (2)
News

Boston Celtics & Atalanta Part Owner Stephen Pagliuca Submitted Bid for Chelsea & Could Join Consortium if Absent From Raine Shortlist

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010648076h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta on 'Unfamiliar' 2022 World Cup in Qatar During Winter

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010658732h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Discusses Chelsea's 'Difficult' Champions League Draw vs Real Madrid

By Nick Emms5 hours ago