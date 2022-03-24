Current Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is said to have played a role in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The Blues were put up for sale by him at the beginning of March, just a week before he was sanctioned by the UK Government.

The process of the takeover is still taking place, with a number of interested parties who have submitted bids waiting to hear if they are on the shortlist made by Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to the Independent, the Kremlin have revealed that Abramovich 'played an early role in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine'.

Dmitry Peskov, who is a spokesperson for the Kremlin, said: "He did take part at the initial stage. Now the negotiations are between the two teams, the Russians and Ukrainians."

The news comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the US President Joe Biden to not sanction Abramovich in order to facilitate peace talks.

Despite the sanctions imposed on him the west London side is still up for sale, ending the owner's 19 year tenure at the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

It is believed that bidders have become frustrated with the lack of communication from Raine Group in recent days due to their delay in announcing who is on the shortlist for the next stage of the takeover process.

However, this is said to be due to the complexity of the bids and the amount of information received by the bank.

They have been looking for 'binding commitments' on future spending at the club from bidders should they be successful.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube