Roman Abramovich Sanctioned By European Union Ahead of Lille vs Chelsea

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has officially been sanctioned by the European Union ahead of the Blues' clash against LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The Russian had previously been sanctioned by the UK Government, causing serious consequences for Chelsea.

It has been reported that despite the sanctioning by the European Union, UEFA have assured that sanctions will not affect Chelsea's participation in the Champions League.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

As per Jessica Parker, Abramovich has now been sanctioned and the reasoning why has been released.

Listed in the document released by the European Union, the reasons state: "Roman Abramovich is a Russian oligarch who has long and close ties to Vladimir Putin/ He has had privileged access to the president, and has maintained very good relations with him. This connection with the Russian leader helped him to maintain his considerable wealth. He is a major shareholder of the steel group Evraz, which is one of Russia's largest taxpayers.

"He has therefore been benefitting from Russian decision-makers responsible for the annexation of Crimea or the destabilisation of Ukraine. He is also one of the leading Russian businesspersons involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source ofrevenue to the Government of the Russian Federation, which is responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilisation of Ukraine."

IMAGO / PA Images

This comes after the UK Government have given the green light for Chelsea to go ahead with the sale of the Club despite Abramovich's sanctioning.

The UK government reportedly viewed Nick Candy and a consortium headed by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss as 'serious contenders', however it is unclear as to whether these will be the party preferred by Raine Group.

Furthermore, there is interest from Woody Johnson who owns the New York Jets as well as the Ricketts family, owner of the Chicago Cubs.

Saudi Media Group have also prepared a bid of £2.7 billion for Chelsea but it remains to be seen as to who will acquire the club.

