Roman Abramovich Sends Best Wishes to Todd Boehly Ahead of Chelsea Takeover

Roman Abramovich has sent his best wishes to soon-to-be Chelsea owner Todd Boehly ahead of his takeover of the west London side in a heartfelt final statement to the club's fanbase.

The former owner of the club was forced to put the club up for sale after sanctions were imposed on the club for his alleged 'close ties' with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

IMAHO / PA Images

In a farewell message posted on the official Chelsea website, Roman Abramovich said the following:

"It has been nearly three months since I announced my intention to sell Chelsea FC. During this time, the team have worked hard to find the right custodian for Chelsea FC that would be best positioned to successfully lead the Club into its next chapter.

"The ownership of this Club comes with great responsibility. Since I came to Chelsea nearly twenty years ago, I have witnessed first-hand what this Club can achieve.

"My goal has been to ensure that the next owner has a mindset that will enable success for the Men's and Women's team, as well as the will and drive to continue developing other key aspects of the Club, such as the Academy and the vital work of Chelsea foundation.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I am pleased this search has now come to a successful conclusion. As I hand over Chelsea to its new custodians, I would like to wish them the best of success, both on and off the pitch."



With the UK government giving its approval for the takeover to go through, Todd Boehly is expected to become the next Chelsea owner on Monday of next week.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube