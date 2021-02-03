Roman Abramovich shows touch of class by writing to each player pledging support for those suffering racist abuse on social media

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has vowed to direct more efforts to anti-racism funds following the abuse directed at Reece James on social media.

The 21-year-old right-back received a host of disturbing and mocking texts on Instagram on Friday, two days prior to his side's 2-0 victory over Burnley.

Following the disgraceful attack, James shared a screenshot of the some of the racist messages he received via Instagram, with a caption reading, 'Something needs to change'.

On arriving at Cobham on Monday morning, all members of the Chelsea first-team were handed personalised letters from Abramovich, with the Russian assuring his players of the club's and his support in the collective battle against racism and discrimination of all kinds.

The club owner has vowed to direct more efforts towards anti-racism funds, and expressed his disappointment at the manner in which professional footballers continue to be subject to racist abuse on social media.

Abramovich even mentioned that he is aware that several Chelsea players have been targeted with vile messages on Instagram in recent months.

"I want you to know that as players you have my and the club’s absolute support. I am appalled by the racist abuse targeted at [Reece] James on social media," wrote Abramovich in his letter, as per Sportsmail [via The Daily Mail].

"Racism has no place in our club nor in our society. Our club is committed to fighting racism, antisemitism and all forms of discrimination.

"It shocks me that only days after we commemorated Holocaust Memorial Day, we as a society do not seem to have learned the lessons of our shared past and the consequences that hate and discrimination can have.

"We cannot allow this to continue unchecked. I have therefore directed the board to further increase the club’s efforts in this area and I will personally direct more funds towards this important work.

"I want Chelsea Football Club to do more to challenge discrimination at our club, in our communities and in the world around us.

"Rest assured, we will play a leading role in this vital work and demonstrate that football is a sport that is open to all."

