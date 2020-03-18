Absolute Chelsea
Coronavirus: Roman Abramovich to pay for NHS staff to stay at Chelsea hotel for next two months

Matt Debono

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has committed to aiding NHS workers by providing them with free accommodation at the Blues' hotel at Stamford Bridge. 

The Millennium Hotel will be available for all workers for the next two months after the National Health Service accepted Chelsea's offer to aid during the coronavirus outbreak. 

The idea was initiated by owner Roman Abramovich and now medical staff who will be working in the North-West London region will be eligible to make use of the generous help from Chelsea.

----------

WATCH: Chelsea stars have been keeping fit at their homes during the self-isolation period.

----------

Following the outbreak, the Blues have seen their Premier League season be put on hold with the league currently suspended until 3rd April.

The club released a statement on Wednesday outlaying their help during the outbreak:

"Chelsea Football Club is joining the medical response to the coronavirus outbreak in London with the news the National Health Service (NHS) has accepted the Club’s offer to make the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available for NHS staff.

"The initiative came from club owner Roman Abramovich and, after contact with the NHS was made by Chairman Bruce Buck, it was decided the best way Chelsea can assist the NHS is to provide accommodation for NHS staff. Mr Abramovich will be covering the costs of providing the accommodation.

"Many of the medical staff will be working long shifts and may not be able to travel home or would otherwise have to make long commutes. Local accommodation helps maintain the health and well-being of these crucial personnel at this critical time.

"This will be for a two-month period, and then reconsidered in light of circumstances at the time. NHS staff will be those working in hospitals in the North-West London region, but that may extend to hospitals in other districts.

"The number of rooms utilised will depend on demand but potentially all the rooms in the Millennium Hotel could be given over for this purpose. No staff showing symptoms will use the hotel.

"Millennium Hotels and Resorts, who manage the hotel, are supportive and assisting the club in providing this service to the NHS."

----------

