How Much Roman Abramovich Wants for Chelsea as Club Listed for Sale

Roman Abramovich's asking price for Chelsea has been revealed after he put the club up for sale.

As per the latest reports, Abramovich is now inviting bids for the club this week as he comes under further pressure over possible sanctions to his assets and finances following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Despite Abramovich and Chelsea previously insisting the Club isn't for sale, the Russian-born is looking for £4 billion to part ways with the European and World champions, according to the Telegraph

imago1010114109h

Abramovich's ownership of Chelsea was completed last month when they won the Club World Cup to win it all, but the beginning of the end could now be kicking into action. 

At least three parties have shown interest in taking over the club, including Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss who is backed by an American consortium, as per reports

But sources, as the Telegraph reports, believe only bids of around £2 billion can be expected to be made. Chelsea's debts to Abramovich are £2 billion, funds he would hope to reclaim should/when he sells the club. 

Read More

Abramovich has been claimed to list his Kensington property, worth around £125 million, up for sale this week.  

imago0152179248h

Abramovich tried to hand over the 'stewardship and care' of Chelsea to the trustees of the charitable foundation to distance himself from the club, and to protect the Blues from any speculation and uncertainty. 

But no deal has been agreed to transfer the stewardship over, with talks still ongoing.

Pressure is mounting with potential sanctions, as Abramovich recently accepted an offer to try to help with peace talks between Russia and Ukraine to find a 'peaceful resolution' to the war in eastern Europe. 

It's an uncertain time now at Chelsea. Abramovich has given Chelsea a new lease of life since his arrival in 2003, helping the club to constant success. What will life be like after Abramovich goes? Only time will tell.

