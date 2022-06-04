Roman Abramovich's Foundation to Benefit Ukraine With Chelsea Sale Proceeds Takes Step Closer

The foundation that will benefit the victims of Ukraine from the proceeds of the Chelsea sale has taken a step closer to being set up by Roman Abramovich, according to reports.

The Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium completed their takeover of Chelsea, succeeding Abramovich.

The former Blue's owner was adamant that the sale proceeds should be donated to victims of the war in Ukraine.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

A spokesperson for Abramovich has stated that the Russian has never wanted to benefit from the funds.

"We are not concerned about the situation, and are still confident in the sale. There has never been any intention for Roman Abramovich to benefit from these funds," they said.

The former Chelsea owner hired Mike Penrose, a former chief executive of UNICEF UK and Soccer Aid, to set up the foundation to help benefit victims of the war.

When asked about the Government potentially blocking the proceeds being donated to the charity, Penrose said: “The only thing between this becoming a reality and now, is politics. I have absolutely no interest in the politics of the sale, but if politics gets in the way, then that is to me almost criminal."

Now the foundation has taken a 'big step closer to reality', according to Nick Purewal.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Penrose to Purewal: “The Government wrote very quickly after the sale to say 'this is our priority now and we will be moving on it.

“I'm available to help 24/7. They haven't asked that, but I am."

The funds from the Chelsea sale are currently being held in a bank account by the UK Government as they decide where the funds will go next, with Penrose setting up the charity.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube