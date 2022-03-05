Roman Abramovich's Successful Chelsea Can Only Be Compared in 20 Years Says Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has said this week that Chelsea's next owner can only be compared to Roman Abramovich after another 20 years.

The statement comes following Abramovich's decision to sell the club he has been owner of since June 2003, as was confirmed by the official Chelsea website on Wednesday evening.

Since the news was released, a lot of speculation has been made surrounding who would take over as owner of the club but as of yet no suitor has been decided upon.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their Premier League clash with Burnley on Saturday afternoon, Tuchel was quizzed on whether the next Blues owner will be as successful as Abramovich.

“We will see," he told the press. "Let’s see in the next 20 years and then we see. Whoever buys it is lucky to have it.”

The German tactician went on to praise the Russian billionaire's achievements since taking over the club back in June 2003.

“Exceptional. It speaks for itself. He was and is a very passionate owner who cares actually about the team, the club, about the performance. Personally, it is very rare and makes it very special.”

In his nearly 20 years of ownership, Chelsea have won 19 major trophies including the Premier League five times and the Champions League twice.

IMAGO / PA Images

A number of Premier League coaches have come out in support of Abramovich and what he has done over his time in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Patrick Vieira said the following:

"I think he was part of those people you mentioned who helped the Premier League to grow. He spent 20 years, 19 trophies and managed to bring some of best players in the world to the Premier League.

"Regardless of what is going on, I strongly believe he was part of those people who helped the Premier League to be successful."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube