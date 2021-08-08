Romelu Lukaku Absent From Inter Squad Ahead of Chelsea Move

The striker is not playing for the Italians.

Romelu Lukaku is not in the Inter Milan squad to face Parma in pre-season ahead of his return to Chelsea.

The forward is set for his medical before sealing a transfer.

Inter Milan left Lukaku out of their squad to face Parma in pre-season as the Belgian is set to move to Chelsea.

Lukaku had requested to be left out of the matchday to complete a move to west London and the Italians have honoured this request.

The forward will complete his move to Chelsea next week as the Blues hope to have him ready for the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

It has been reported recently that a final agreement for Lukaku was struck during call between members of the two clubs' boards that took place at 2:50 PM [UK] on Saturday.

Personal terms had been previously agreed after Lukaku expressed his desire to return to London and the forward will earn £212,000 a week when he makes the switch.

It was reported earlier that Lukaku's move has been delayed until Inter have lined up a replacement for the Chelsea-bound striker.

Inter have lined up Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata as the Lukaku deal could trigger a transfer domino effect.

If Inter sign Zapata, Atalanta will make a move for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham as Lukaku joins the Londoners. as Atalanta have scheduled a meeting with Chelsea to discuss the transfer of Abraham.

With Lukaku out of the Inter squad, he is preparing to move to London and undergo his Chelsea medical.

