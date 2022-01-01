Romelu Lukaku Admits Chelsea Move Was Hard to Turn Down After Inter Milan Contract Refusal

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has admitted his move to London was hard to turn down after Serie A side Inter Milan did not offer him a new contract.

The 28-year-old made his Stamford Bridge return for a club record fee in the summer

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Lukaku revealed that he moved to the Blues after being refused a contract extension at Inter Mila.

He said: "I told myself that there is only one team where I could possibly see myself - Chelsea. I wasn't thinking about going there, but at one point they came in for me and so I asked [Inter boss Simone] Inzaghi to leave.

"The fact that they didn't try to make me sign a new contract bothered me a bit, it hurt me even. If Inter offered me a new contract, I would have stayed 100 per cent. That goes without saying.

"Also the fact that I hadn't won anything in England in eight years there bothered me a lot. So it was hard to turn down the chance to come back here with the team I have supported since I was a child."

Lukaku will be looking to get his hands on his first piece of silverware in England as Chelsea compete on all fronts this season, with Thomas Tuchel's side targetting more success after the Champions League triumph last season.

Next up for the Blues is a Premier League clash against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

