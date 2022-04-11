Skip to main content
Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi Ruled Out of Chelsea's Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid

Chelsea duo Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been ruled out of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday night. 

The Blues are set to travel to the Spanish capital for the second leg of their quarter-final tie against the La Liga giants. 

However Thomas Tuchel's side are 3-1 down on aggregate ahead of the game, with Karim Benzema's hat-trick last week at Stamford Bridge giving Madrid the advantage.

imago1011174794h

When speaking to the media ahead of their trip, via football.london, the German boss revealed that both Lukaku and Hudson-Odoi will be absent from the squad through injury.

"Callum Hudson-Odoi out, Ben Chilwell out, Romelu Lukaku will not travel, Azpilicueta has tested negative and is in the group. Ross Barkley is sick."

Hudson-Odoi has been out of action for the Blues for a few weeks, with the youngster last featuring for the World and European Champions in their FA Cup tie away at Luton Town at the beginning of March.

He was handed an injury setback ahead of their trip to Southampton on Saturday, and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future while he recovers.

imago1011110974h

Lukaku also missed the trip to the south coast due to an achilles injury, and he will not make the trip to Madrid for Tuesday's match.

Chilwell and Barkley are out for the Blues, with the former still recovering from his ACL injury and the latter being revealed as sick.

However captain Cesar Azpilicueta will make a return to the squad after he was previously out due to testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of the trip to Southampton.

imago1011111429h
