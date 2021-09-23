Romelu Lukaku Becomes Latest Chelsea Star to Question Impact of Taking the Knee

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku believes more can be done to tackle racist and online abuse.

All Premier League clubs have been taking the knee before matches this season, however many players have taken a decision to take alternative action.

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso made the choice to no longer take the knee this season, instead choosing to point to the 'No to Racism' badge at the start of games because he thinks the taking of the knee is losing strength.

Thomas Tuchel backed the Spaniard's intentions behind his decision, and Lukaku is now the latest player to call for captains to come together with social media companies to tackle the problem further.

What Romelu Lukaku said

In an interview with CNN on tackling online abuse, as quoted by the Telegraph, he said: “I think we can take stronger positions, basically. Yeah, we are taking the knee, but in the end, everybody's clapping but... sometimes after the game, you see another insult.”

He added: “The captains of every team, and four or five players, like the big personalities of every team, should have a meeting with the CEOs of Instagram and governments and the FA and the PFA, and we should just sit around the table and have a big meeting about it.

“How we can attack it straight away, not only from the men's game, but also from the women's game. I think just all of us together and just have a big meeting and have a conference and just talk about stuff that needs to be addressed to protect the players, but also to protect fans and younger players that want to become professional footballers.

“If you want to stop something, you can really do it. We, as players, we can say 'Yeah, we can boycott social media,' but I think it's those companies that have to come and talk to the teams, or to the governments, or to the players themselves and find a way how to stop it because I really think they can.

“I have to fight, because I'm not fighting only for myself. I'm fighting for my son, for my future kids, for my brother, for all of the other players and their kids, you know, for everybody. At the end of the day, football should be an enjoyable game… You cannot kill the game by discrimination. That should never happen. Football is joy, it's happiness and it shouldn't be a place where you feel unsafe because of the opinion from some uneducated people.”

Lukaku does believe Chelsea are doing enough to tackle the anti-racism message.

“I think right now, from the owner to us, the players, we as a club... We are really putting out a statement and taking a position that stuff like that should not be tolerated.'

