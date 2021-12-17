'Feeling Good' - Romelu Lukaku Breaks Silence After Positive Covid-19 Test

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has broken his silence after recently testing positive for Covid-19.

It was revealed on Thursday that the Blues had new cases in their squad, with the Belgian therefore unavailable for selection in their 1-1 draw against Everton that evening.

He had been in and out of the team prior to the fixture after being sidelined due to injury, and he now has to face another setback.

IMAGO / Sportimage

In a message to his followers on Instagram, Lukaku updated fans on his situation and confirmed that he will now have to spend a period of time in isolation.

"A few days ago I tested positive for Covid. I am feeling good now and I am isolation for the next days... I've seen the messages thank you for that."



The Belgian international returned to the Blues during the summer transfer window after spending seven years away from the club, joining from Inter Milan after winning the Serie A title under the management of former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He has made 16 appearances so far this season and has scored five goals, with his most recent coming against Zenit in the Champions League last week.

Lukaku was out of the matchday squad for the Everton game due to his positive test, which saw Mason Mount's second half opener ruled out by a Jarrad Branthwaite equaliser just four minutes later.

The point sees Chelsea lose pace on Premier League leaders Manchester City as they look to compete for their sixth title.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube