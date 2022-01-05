Skip to main content
Romelu Lukaku Challenges Chelsea to 'Believe' & Win Trophies Ahead of Spurs Clash

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has challenged his side to believe in themselves in order to win trophies, looking ahead to the Blues' Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Belgian was dropped for disciplinary issues against Liverpool after going behind the club's back to record an interview in Italy but is likely to return against Spurs.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, Lukaku has previewed the semi-final and encouraged his team to believe.

When asked what Thomas Tuchel's side can win this season, Lukaku replied: "A lot.

"You have to believe. You take it a game at the time, you cannot look forward. We have a very important game against Spurs now. We have to set the tone from the first minute."

The forward has struggled to win trophies in English football, particularly during his time with Everton and Manchester United.

The forward was a youngster when Chelsea lifted the Champions League back in 2012 and was out on loan during the Blues' further success.

Therefore, he is hungry to play his part and win his first piece of silverware since returning to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Lukaku continued to encourage his side to set the tone from the start, looking back on the Blues' 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

"Looking back at the game against Liverpool, we showed we can compete. We were unlucky not to get the win. If we can set the same tone we can keep the momentum going and turn those draws into wins. It can be a very exciting season for us." he concluded.

