January 4, 2022
Chelsea Resolve Romelu Lukaku Situation After Positive Thomas Tuchel Talks

Author:

Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel and Romelu Lukaku held a productive meeting on Monday to resolve the saga following the forward's comments to Sky Italia.

Lukaku was dropped from the Chelsea side against Liverpool as Tuchel scheduled talks for Monday at Cobham which included Blues director Marina Granovskaia. 

The 28-year-old caught the club by surprise, leaving them furious with the secret interview with Sky Italia.

He sat down with the club and manager on Monday, and as per the Telegraph, the meeting was positive with Lukaku expressing regret for the saga caused, as well as apologising for the 'episode and subsequent fall out'. 

Lukaku has been encouraged to offer a public apology after apologising to his teammates on Monday, as per Sky Italy.

Read More

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is believed to support Tuchel over his stance of the situation and will back any further disciplinary action.

Reports in Italy claim the Belgium international will be fined up to €600,000 for his comments to Sky Italia. 

Lukaku is expected to return to the matchday squad for their Carabao Cup semi final clash against Spurs on Wednesday, with Tuchel set to confirm whether or not he will be included in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The Blues forward won't leave the club in January or the summer despite his interview. The 'road to redemption' begins now, and he has a lot to do to win the supporters back. 

That will start on the pitch which could be as early as Wednesday against their fierce London rivals, Tottenham. Lukaku will now hope to do the talking off the pitch, instead of getting himself into hot bother off it.

