Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea is a Great Learning School, it Made Me The Player I am Today

Romelu Lukaku has admitted that his first spell at Chelsea made him the player that he is today as the club is a 'great learning school' for youngsters.

The striker returned to Stamford Bridge, 10 years after first signing for the club.

Speaking on the 5th Stand App for Chelsea FC, Lukaku praised the club.

When asked about his first spell at the club, he said: "It was a great learning school. When you're 18 and come into a big club you have to set a standard for yourself. That's where I learned about nutrition and other things that could help my game."

Lukaku played alongside several Chelsea legends such as Frank Lampard and John Terry.

The forward was fighting for his position in the team against Didier Drogba, Fernando Torres and Nicolas Anelka.

Speaking on what it was like to traing with such players everyday at a young age, Lukaku said:

"It was good to see what it took to get to that level and what it takes. The last 10 years, whatever I learned here and saw here I took on my journey. It made me the player I am today."

Since departing Chelsea, Lukaku has gone on to become a world class striker and scored goals at every club he has been at, from Everton to Manchester United to Inter Milan, where he won the Serie A last season.

The Belgian has also impressed at international level, most notably Euro 2020.

