August 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea is a Great Learning School, it Made Me The Player I am Today

The Rom is back.
Author:
Publish date:

Romelu Lukaku has admitted that his first spell at Chelsea made him the player that he is today as the club is a 'great learning school' for youngsters.

The striker returned to Stamford Bridge, 10 years after first signing for the club.

Speaking on the 5th Stand App for Chelsea FC, Lukaku praised the club.

pjimage (7)

When asked about his first spell at the club, he said: "It was a great learning school. When you're 18 and come into a big club you have to set a standard for yourself. That's where I learned about nutrition and other things that could help my game."

Lukaku played alongside several Chelsea legends such as Frank Lampard and John Terry. 

The forward was fighting for his position in the team against Didier Drogba, Fernando Torres and Nicolas Anelka.

E9E4IV0WUAYQNhZ

Speaking on what it was like to traing with such players everyday at a young age, Lukaku said: 

"It was good to see what it took to get to that level and what it takes. The last 10 years, whatever I learned here and saw here I took on my journey. It made me the player I am today."

Since departing Chelsea, Lukaku has gone on to become a world class striker and scored goals at every club he has been at, from Everton to Manchester United to Inter Milan, where he won the Serie A last season.

 The Belgian has also impressed at international level, most notably Euro 2020.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (6)
News

Romelu Lukaku Discusses His Role in 'Hungry' Chelsea Squad Following Club Record Move

pjimage (4)
News

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea is a Great Learning School, it Made Me The Player I am Today

sipa_34017766
Transfer News

Report: Emerson Palmieri Arrives in Lyon Ahead of OL Transfer

sipa_25886987
Transfer News

Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko's 'Priority' AC Milan 'Pushing' For Transfer

Emerson 1
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Extend Emerson Palmieri's Contract as He is Set to join OL on 'Straight Loan' Deal

1004661673 (1)
News

Official: Kenedy Extends Chelsea Contract, Joins Flamengo for 2021/22 Season

E9E7CHqX0AAa69f
News

Romelu Lukaku Hails Chelsea Squad & Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Expected Second Debut vs Arsenal

E86-1w7XIAY27Ma
News

Romelu Lukaku: Dream of Playing for Chelsea Now A Reality