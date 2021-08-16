Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea Move is 'Chance of a Lifetime'

The forward is excited to be back in Blue.

Romelu Lukaku has taken to social media to bid farewell to Inter Milan following his record move to Chelsea, and during the message he mentions his 'dream' move to the Blues and how the transfer was a 'chance of a lifetime'.

The forward signed from Inter Milan for a club record fee of £97.5 million and put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Taking to social media, Lukaku said farwell to the Inter Milan fans and admitted that his Chelsea move was a dream come true.

"It's a chance of my lifetime for me and I think at this time of my career it is a chance that I always dreamed of." he wrote.

Lukaku arrived at Chelsea last week and has been in quarantine since. His isolation period ended on Monday as the striker was pictured wearing the 2021/22 home shirt.

Thomas Tuchel has recently confirmed that the forward will begin training with his teammates on Tuesday and will 'hopefully' feature against Arsenal on Sunday.

Chelsea were without the striker against Crystal Palace but this didn't affect the result as the Blues came out comfortable 3-0 winners.

Tuchel's side will be looking to push on with Lukaku in the squad and mount a Premier League title challenge this season.

Speaking on the acquisition, Tuchel said: "We try to help also with the addition of Romelu to pout squad. In the Premier League it will stay super hard to score. We can still improve in the last third, we can still be calmer and more clinical."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube