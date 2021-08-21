Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea Return Was 'Chance of A Lifetime', Too Hard to Turn Down

Romelu Lukaku believes it was crucial for him to return to Chelsea this summer after the 'chance of a lifetime' came his way.

The 28-year-old returned to Stamford Bridge after leaving seven years prior, in a club-record deal as Chelsea paid a £97.5 million to Inter Milan to secure the Belgian forward.

Lukaku will make his debut this Sunday against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, leading the Blues attack, and will be hoping to get off the mark straight away.

Ahead of his second debut for the Blues, Lukaku has spoken of his return to west London and is adamant it was a decision he had to take when the approach came in.

"It was the right thing to do if the opportunity came along," said Lukaku on returning to Chelsea. "The club keeps progressing, winning and even though I was feeling very well at Inter, it was a chance of a lifetime. My love for the club means the world to me.

"To come back, for me it was crucial. If you have a goal in your mind, you have to go for it."



Lukaku is looking forward to playing with the rest of his teammates who he has hailed as 'ridiculously talented'.

He added: "The Chelsea team is so talented, it's ridiculous. I've seen the games they've played in the last three months of the season, to see the positions, the chances they create, it's great for a striker. I look forward to playing with everyone."

